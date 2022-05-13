OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 37,334 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.10 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.