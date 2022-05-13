OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47.

