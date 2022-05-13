OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,744,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 206.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

RXL opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

