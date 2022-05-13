OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $743,000 in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.20% of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA NTKI opened at $22.76 on Friday. Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60.

