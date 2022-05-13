OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.