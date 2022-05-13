OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGM opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

