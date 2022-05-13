OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NRGU opened at $465.00 on Friday. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN has a 12-month low of $85.89 and a 12-month high of $582.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.85 and its 200 day moving average is $294.92.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.