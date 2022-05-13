OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.