OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.