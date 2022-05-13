OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

QLTA opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.