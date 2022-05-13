OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 442,120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

