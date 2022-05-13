OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 7,659 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after acquiring an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.53 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

