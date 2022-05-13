OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Down 70.6% in April

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OFS Credit stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

