OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 26,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,487. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

