Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.66.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.62.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,664,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.