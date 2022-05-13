Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 4,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

