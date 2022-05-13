Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 8,859,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947,875. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The stock has a market cap of $452.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 4.59.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

