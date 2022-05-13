Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95.
NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 8,859,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947,875. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The stock has a market cap of $452.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 4.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
OCGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
