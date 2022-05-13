Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 916,203 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on OII. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

