Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £100,044 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($123,343.61).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 774 ($9.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,077.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,398.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.95).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,365 ($29.16).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

