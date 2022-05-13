OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.63

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 8936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OERLF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

