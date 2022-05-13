Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.95. 42,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,042. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.