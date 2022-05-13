Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after buying an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.