Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,990,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

