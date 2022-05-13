Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

