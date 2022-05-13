Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. 228,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,356. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

