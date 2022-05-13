Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 30,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

