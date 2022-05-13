Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.09. 35,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,411. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.