Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 6,550 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $191,638,000. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. 444,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,439. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.
