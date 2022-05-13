Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 6,582 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,458,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.