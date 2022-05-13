Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $139,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

NYSE:GS traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.34. 122,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.