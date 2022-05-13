O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGFGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OQMGF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

O3 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

