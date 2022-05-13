O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:OQMGF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.
O3 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
