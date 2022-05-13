O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.
Shares of OIIIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.28.
About O3 Mining (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OIIIF)
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.