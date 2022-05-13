O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of OIIIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

