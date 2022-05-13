O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,874. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

