O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,874. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.
