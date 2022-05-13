Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Cowen

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.67.

Shares of TSE NVEI traded up C$4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 128,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,136. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$50.64 and a twelve month high of C$180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.39.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

