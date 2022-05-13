Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nuvei updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVEI traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,311. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nuvei by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

