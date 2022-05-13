Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 59.3% in April

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

