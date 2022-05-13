Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 59.3% in April

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
