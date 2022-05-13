Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

