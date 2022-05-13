Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after buying an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,707. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

