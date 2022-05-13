NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

NYSE NU opened at $4.00 on Friday. NU has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

