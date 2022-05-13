NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.52

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 3187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

