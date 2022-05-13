NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.52

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 3187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NSK (NPSKY)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.