Novacoin Price Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $83,277.62 and approximately $29.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,417.98 or 0.99819544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00036334 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.