Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 53.5% in April

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,146,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

