Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

NYSE NCLH opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

