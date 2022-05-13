Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $450.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.