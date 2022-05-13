Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $1.80 on Monday. Applied Blockchain has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.