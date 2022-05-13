Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $129.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Northern Trust stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

