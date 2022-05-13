NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NOEJ stock opened at €24.16 ($25.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.14. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €22.92 ($24.13) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($51.96). The company has a market capitalization of $769.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

