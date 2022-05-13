Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 313,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,821,434. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

