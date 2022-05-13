Norinchukin Bank The Sells 6,697 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.54. 85,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

