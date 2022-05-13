Norinchukin Bank The Sells 6,093 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 261,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

